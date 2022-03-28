STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MDMA seizure leads investigation to interstate racket with ‘big network’

“More people are involved, and there is a big network that supplied the narcotics to the accused, who became friends after coming to Kochi,” said a senior police officer.

Published: 28th March 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police team probing the MDMA seizure in which five youths, including a 24-year-old woman lawyer, were arrested at Kalamassery here recently, suspect the involvement of an interstate drug racket with a “big network”. Interrogation of some of the accused revealed details about the racket, investigating officers said. 

The probe revealed that the house on Mullepaddam byroad in Kalamassery — from where the youngsters were arrested on February 23 for possession of 17.73gm of MDMA and 1.64gm of ganja — had been rented by another person solely for drug trafficking.  

The probe team said it will seek custody of the five accused -- Vaishnavy Suresh (24) of Mayyil, Kannur, Anandhu (22) of Kuttampuzha, Kothamangalam, Sunuraj (24) of Ayilara, Kollam, Muhammed Muzamil (22) of Puranga, Malappuram, Abhishek E J (22) of Vythiri, Wayanad -- who are currently in judicial remand.

Vaishnavy, officers noted, had done her LLB course at a college in Gujarat. “She befriended the other accused after coming to Kochi,” they added. Though all the accused had sought bail, the sessions court dismissed the applications.

Vaishnavy had claimed that she had only accompanied a friend as a legal professional to the house for discussing an insurance issue. Additional sessions judge Shibu Thomas, however, denied her bail, observing that she had failed to bring any material to establish that she was not guilty.

