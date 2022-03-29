STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat, top Russian varsity join forces

The Cochin University of Science and Technology is set to engage in academic collaboration and integrated research with Russia's State Marine Technical University, a news release said on Thursday.  

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology is set to engage in academic collaboration and integrated research with Russia’s State Marine Technical University, a news release said on Thursday.    

A five-year memorandum of understanding between Cusat’s Ship Technology Department and St Petersburg-based SMTU will see student and faculty exchange programmes, international conferences, knowledge-sharing, and training programmes for students in the areas of shipbuilding and marine technology. 

Notably, SMTU is the only university in Russia that grooms marine engineers with expertise in the design, construction and maintenance of ships and submarines. It provides a high level of training in compliance with international standards set by experts at the International Institute of Marine Engineers.

The objective of the MoU, a news release said, was to develop academic and scientific cooperation to promote relations and mutual understanding in the fields of marine science and technology.

Areas of collaboration

  • Student and staff exchange
  • Research
  • Exchange of academic material
  • Shipbuilding and ocean engineering
  • Organisation of contact meetings involving universities and industry partners
  • Special programmes, short-term training for students
     
