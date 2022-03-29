STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fisheries institute helps young cage fish farmer win award

P M Dinil Prasad, 28, from Kannur, who won the award for his excellent performance in the fisheries sector, has been undertaking cage fish farming under the guidance of the CMFRI.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

P M Dinil Prasad who won the ‘Thozhil Shreshta’ award instituted by the state labour department

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The efforts of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI)  to popularise its cage fish farming technology have won recognition with a farmer associated with the institute bagging the prestigious ‘Thozhil Shreshta’ award instituted by the state labour department.

P M Dinil Prasad, 28, from Kannur, who won the award for his excellent performance in the fisheries sector, has been undertaking cage fish farming under the guidance of the CMFRI.  Lured by the prospects of the method, he quit the job in the Indian Army and turned to cage aquaculture. 

While the CMFRI introduced a `15-crore project funded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) to set up 500 cage farming units in Kerala in 2018, Dinil Prasad was the first to receive a unit under the project and upon CMFRI’s guidance, he launched farming in the Anjarakandi river in Kannur.

Prasad was bestowed with the award that carried a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate for his tremendous achievement in cage fish farming with good harvest of pearl spots within a span of three-and-a-half years. This was made possible with regular training and guidance imparted by the mariculture division of CMFRI headed by Dr Imelda Joseph. Presently, he undertakes farming of 7,000 pearl spots in seven cages of 4X4m dimension and at least 150kg of yield is expected from each cage.

Along with cage fish farming, Prasad also runs a seed production unit for pearl spot and mussel farming. In addition, he provides consultancy service, including cage fabrication, site selection, species identification, etc. to those desiring to start cage fish farming. 

Around 75 cage culture units were launched in many parts of Malabar region under Prasad’s consultancy.
The young fish farmer said his strong passion towards cage fish farming and determination were the secrets of his success. 

“At the initial stage, many people accused me of quitting a good job and starting an aquaculture enterprise. But, with the success of the venture, they lauded my efforts and willpower and more youngsters started approaching me, wanting to emulate this model,” he said, adding that he is indebted to CMFRI’s support that was crucial to adopt this technology at its best and to secure his livelihood.

Covid restrictions never dampened his spirit as he took to social media to market his harvested crops. 
“Social media platforms helped me a lot during the lockdown to reach the targeted consumers and sell the fish at a good price,” Prasad said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMFRI
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp