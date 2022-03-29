Strike throws life out of gear in Ernakulam, panchayat secy attacked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Normal life was disrupted in the district on the first day of the two-day nationwide strike on Monday called by trade unions with public transport keeping off the road and government offices, shops, business establishment and educational institutions remaining closed.

The strike was more or less peaceful except for a few minor skirmishes between protesters and others. In Kothamangalam, a grama panchayat secretary was attacked by strike supporters for arriving at the office for joining duty. K Manoj, secretary of Pindimana grama panchayat, sustained injuries in the tussle. He was attacked by a gang of protesters around Monday noon.

Manoj, who was admitted to Kothamangalam taluk hospital, was later shifted to a private hospital. Kothamangalam police registered a case in connection with the incident. “The protesters who came to the grama panchayat office in the morning warned Manoj and by noon, they returned, barged into the office and attacked him,” said a police officer.

Though police officials tried to disperse the protesters, they kicked the officer who fell down. The Kothamangalam police arrested Biju P Nair, 45, of Pindimana and Jaison T, 38, of Thuruthummelkudy for manhandling the panchayat secretary and disrupting the official duty of the police. Assistant SI M T Reji of Kothamangalam police station was also injured in the tussle.

In Kochi, trade union members forced employees who reported for work at BPCL and FACT to go back. The protestors on Monday morning tried to prevent some employees from entering BPCL premises when they arrived for duty as the High Court had on Friday restrained five trade unions from participating in the nationwide strike. Road movement of petroleum products from Kochi refineries was hit. Sources said major trade unions of the Cochin Port Trust are not participating in the strike.

The strike did not affect Pallikkara, a town in Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat, following a High Court order to provide protection after a section of the traders moved the court. However, the protesters blocked a vehicle carrying workers to the Kitex company. Tension prevailed in Kalady for a few hours after drivers of the vehicles who passed the town were forced to participate in the strike. However, the police intervened and managed the situation Taxis, autorickshaws and KSRTC and private buses remained off the road. Private vehicles, largely two-wheelers, were seen plying. Shops stayed shuttered, and markets were deserted. The otherwise busy Ernakulam market wore a deserted look with workers striking and cargo vehicles remaining off the road.

The joint coordination committee of trade unions took out a protest march in the city on Monday morning. Besides, protest marches and meetings were held at various centres across the district. KSRTC did not operate services as a majority of workers had joined the strike and the depot in the city wore a deserted look. Train services were more or less unaffected, with most trains operating on time. The Kochi Metro operated services as usual between 6am and 10pm. However, the ridership was very low. Operations at Infopark remained largely unaffected.