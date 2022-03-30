STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Bharat bandh: Agony ends, but at what cost?

Fruit vendors, merchants and general public affected by the two-day nationwide stir

Published: 30th March 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Fruit vendor Zubair waits for customers at Ernakulam market | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

Fruit vendors, merchants and general public affected by the two-day nationwide stir

Strike hits fruit vendors hard
Kochi: Fruit vendors in the state are prominent among those hit hard by the two-day nationwide strike as their stock perishes fast. “We did not stock up fruit in large quantities on Saturday and Sunday in view of the two-day nationwide strike. However, a major portion of even that limited stock remains unsold,” said Zubair, who owns a fruit shop in Ernakulam market. He hardly found any buyers on Monday and Tuesday. “Our sales dropped by 60 per cent dip on these two days.” He said even juice shops and cool drinks shops, which purchase the fruits in bulk, did not do so this time. “Most of these shops were closed and so there were no bulk purchase,” he said.

Tommy T D at his shop 

Business sector reels under loss
Kochi: Gurudas Shenoy, owner of Jaybharat Cycle and Motors Co situated on Broadway here, believes that the strike is pointless, especially when small and medium-size businesses are yet to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic. He defied the strike and opened his shop on the second day of the nationwide strike. “A 48-hour strike is unacceptable. We can shut down our business for a day and bear the loss. However, a 48-hour strike disrupts normal life,” said the 32-year-old.

Will protesters pay our rent, asks shop owner
 Kochi: Strikes have always been a bane for not only the general public but also merchants, vendors and other businesses, said Tommy T D, owner of Cellular Gallery, who has been running the business for more than a decade. According to him, when these protesters try to get him to down the shutters, he only has one question for them. “Will you pay the rent and the day’s salary of my staff?” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat bandh
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp