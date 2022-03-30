STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Craft of lettering

For Shabnam, art is a place of beauty and a means to be independent

Published: 30th March 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna PS  
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shabnam Saleem Sait grew up watching her father, an artist, at work. That was her initiation into the world of colours. The 25-year-old is now practising calligraphy and craft-making for a living, and she has had quite a journey. 

“I didn’t even know what I was doing was called calligraphy until a few years ago. People used to praise my handwriting since I was a kid. I used to scribble and doodle in my notebooks and help friends with their projects. But I had no idea I could use it as art,” says Shabnam, an architecture student from Kochi.
The Alappuzha-native started an Instagram page for her art and craft during the final semester of college in 2018. From calligraphy, she ventured into uncharted territories like greeting cards, photo frames, miniatures, doodlings and gifts.

“I was adamant that I will employ my skills for something useful. I am not from a financially sound family. Art and crafts and my family supported me to realise my dreams of studying in a college of my liking. Our society doesn’t expect women to be independent as much as it wants them to be married and start a family. But I want to stand on my feet,” Shabnam says.

After finishing a course in interior design and working for a year, Shabnam started studying architecture. She pays for all her expenses except tuition fees. “I have been conducting workshops online and offline since 2020. My first workshop was in Alappuzha, near my home. When some of my friends asked whether they can learn from me, I thought many others will also be interested. So, I organised a two days workshop in Alappuzha, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” Shabnam says. In Kochi, she also conducts workshops for underprivileged children. 

It is difficult to manage studies and art together. But the 25-year-old doesn’t like to compromise. “If I start a project, it’s important for me to finish it myself. Apart from a livelihood, art is also where I go for peace and respite. I take at least a week to finish my work, but I need to be convinced that I finished it well,” Shabnam explains.

She excels in flourished and brush calligraphy. Though she prefers working in English, languages like Arabic, Malayalam and Hindi are also easy for her. From doe-eyed cartoons to elegant letterings and colourful miniatures, her greeting cards also have an abundance of charm and simplicity to them.

Instagram: @doodlethemagic

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp