Kochi gets first migrant welfare office

First-of-its-kind inter-state migrant welfare office in the country will come up in Kochi soon.

Published: 31st March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: First-of-its-kind inter-state migrant welfare office in the country will come up in Kochi soon. The single window service will take up all matters related to migrant workers, said district labour officer P M Feroz. Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Revenue Minister K Rajan will inaugurate the facility at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The facility, ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, will be a nodal office for migrant welfare activities. The office was set up with the support of LNG Petronet as part of their CSR activities. District administration, District Legal Service Authority and National Health Mission together will handle the office’s activities. District Collector Jafar Malik will inaugurat the migrant link work and explain the functioning of the office. DLSA chairperson, district judge and sessions judge Honey M Varghese will preside over the event.

