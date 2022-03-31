STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regional leg of IFFK from Friday

The other venues are Savitha and Kavitha theatres. A total of 68 movies will be screened in the regional leg.

IFFK

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Regional International Film Festival of Kerala (RIFFK) will begin here on Friday. Screening will start at 9am on Friday with the Bangladesh-Singapore-Qatar joint venture movie Rehana. The movie will be screened at Saritha theatre. The other venues are Savitha and Kavitha theatres. A total of 68 movies will be screened in the regional leg.

Actor Mohanlal will inaugurate the five-day film festival. Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan will preside over the function in which T J Vinodh, MLA, will launch the festival handbook and Mayor M Anilkumar will release the festival bulletin.

Writer N S Madhavan will be the chief guest. Clara Sola, directed by Nathalie Alvarez Mesen, has won the Suvarna Chakoram award for the Best Film at IFFK Thiruvananthapuram. Ines Barrionuevo’s Camila Comes Out Tonight which helped him win the Rajata Chakoram award for Best Director and the Tamil movie Koozhangal, which bagged the Audience Poll award and NETPAC award for Best Asian Film at IFFK, will be screened in Kochi.

The organisers said most films that were screened at Thiruvananthapuram have been included in the list. Delegates can register through https://registration.iffk.in/ . Registrations can also be done through the delegate cell set up at Saritha Theatre complex. For the public, the registration fee is Rs 500 per person while for students it is Rs 250.

Free Metro travel for delegates
The delegates of RIFFK can travel for free on Kochi Metro between April 1 and April 5. The delegates’ passes should be produced at the Metro Rail ticket counter to travel for free on film festival days. Earlier, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera released the theme poster of RIFFK

