Kejriwal to address meet by Twenty20 on May 15

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In A move that could be a precursor to a future alliance, Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will address a public meeting organised by corporate-backed political outfit Twenty20 at Kizhakkambalam on May 15.

The visit of AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister, assumes significance in the wake of speculation that AAP and Twenty20 would field a joint candidate in the upcoming Thrikkakkara assembly byelection.

Sabu M Jacob, Twenty20 president and chief coordinator, in a statement here on Sunday, said Kejriwal will address a public gathering that will be attended by thousands of Twenty20 workers and supporters at Kizhakkambalam on May 15 at 6 pm.

This is the first visit of Kejriwal to Kerala after he won the Delhi assembly elections for the second consecutive term in 2020. After the recent Punjab election victory, there are reports that AAP is eyeing South India, especially Kerala.

With Twenty20’s electoral prospects confined to the Kizhakkambalam-Mazhuvannoor belt of Ernakulam district, sources said Twenty20 would utilise Kejriwal’s visit to explore a long-term alliance with AAP in Kerala. To test the waters, both the parties may jointly field a candidate in the Thrikkakkara byelection, they said.

“We are seriously looking into a possible alliance. But we cannot divulge the details now." Sabu Jacob recently told TNIE, dropping enough hints that it is exploring a tie-up with the AAP. AAP’s Kerala Convenor P C Cyriac had recently said that his party has not decided whether to contest in the Thrikkakkara byelection as it is busy strengthening the party committees at various levels.

“While one section within the party wants us to field a candidate in Thrikkakkara assembly bypoll, another section argues that we should focus on strengthening our base first,” he had said.