Joggers’ collective clean the walkway everyday

A group of six joggers who have been using the Queen’s Walkway for almost 12 years, have formed a group that will maintain the space — the Pachalam Walk-Mates.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of six joggers who have been using the Queen’s Walkway for almost 12 years, have formed a group that will maintain the space — the Pachalam Walk-Mates. Anthony P V, Shaji Xavier, Cleny, Jolly, Justin and Henry, the original members, put together the forum that volunteers to resolve civic issues. The group had played a crucial role in the 2018 flood, said coordinator of Pachalam Walk-Mates Harish G, who works at the High Court.

Currently, there are 49 members in the group. They meet every morning to help the traffic police. On the lakefront, the traffic is restricted from 5 am to 7.30 am. “It was traffic assistant commissioner Vinod Pillai, who ensures that the joggers were safe. Since women joggers also come out in the wee hours, we felt it is necessary to form a group that pro actively solves the issue,” said Harish.

The group cleans the walkway every morning and gathers for half an hour from 6.30 am on Saturdays. Annually, they hold family gatherings involving all the members, added Harish.

