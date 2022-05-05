Kochi Metro yet to adopt one nation-one card

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), an inter-operable transport card conceived by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2019, is yet to come to use in the Kochi Metro. The NCM card enables the user to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping and withdraw money. Currently, the card is accepted in New Delhi, Goa, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Officials said, the Delhi Metro will expand the services to all the stations by June next year. However, while Kochi Metro is widely promoting its Kochi 1 card, they are yet to consider the possibility of the NCMC. While Kochi 1 card is associated with only Axis Bank, the NCMC is being managed by eight PSU banks consortium.

“The NCMC has prescribed a maximum of Rs 1,000 in their wallet,” said advocate Ebenser C L, who is also the founder of a group ‘Kochi Metro Passengers Forum’. “Here Water Metro can initiate NCMC, as Axis Bank Consortium cannot make any claim on it,” he said.