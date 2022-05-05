STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held with MDMA, ganja during vehicle check

Published: 05th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:07 AM

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested three youths while they were transporting 11g of MDMA and 8.6 kg of ganja in a car. Based on a tip-off received by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick, Sufiyan, 22, of Chovvara, Ajmal Ali, 32, of Perumbavoor, and Ajas, 27, of Thykkavu, were arrested by Ernakulam Rural Police.
“Based on a tip-off, we conducted a vehicle inspection near Marampally Bridge. As expected, the team reached the spot in a car. They had concealed the ganja and MDMA inside the seat of the car,” said an officer who was part of the drive.

According to the police, the youngsters were working as middlemen between sellers and  buyers. “They were on their way to deliver the contraband to youngsters. We have already started a probe to identify the source of drug. We hope we will be able to nab more people  in the coming days,” the officer added.

Comments

