Instant fame

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The term ‘aaradukayanu’ has become a new catchphrase among Malayalis. Digital content creator Tony Tarz became viral for tweaking the phrase, which was a reaction of Mohanlal fans to his movie Aarattu. The Kollam native’s latest 45-second remix video is a hit among netizens and was even shared by players of Kerala Blasters.

“People now prefer watching short videos. The video was shared by Kerala Blasters player Prasanth Mohan. I also made his reaction video of it. That video crossed more than two million views,” says the youngster.

This is not Tony’s first rodeo. His mash-up of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and Ed Sheeran’s popular track Shape of You had also gone viral. “I have been creating mash-up videos since 2017. There was a time when many used to call my work troll videos. But the audience is more receptive now. My idea is to create humourous content using music.

These are not new formats and were first explored by European Youtubers in 2010,” says the self-trained musician. The youngster is now working as a content strategist in a digital content creation application. “I was inspired by music producer Yashraj Mukhate and his works, especially parodical and rap videos,” says Tony. Tony says he will come up with socially relevant short music videos soon. @tonytarz on Instagram