UDF off to a fast and curious start in Thrikkakara bypoll race 

KOCHI: Cashing in on the early mover advantage, UDF candidate for byelection in Thrikkakara assembly constituency Uma Thomas hit the campaign trail by visiting prominent persons and leaders of various communities on Friday. She started the day with a visit to NSS headquarters at Perunna in Changanassery and toured Kakkanad, Vahzakkala and Edachira on Friday. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair was

a like a “father figure”, Uma said after the meeting.

As eybrows were raised, Sukumanarn Nair said there was no change in NSS’s equidistance policy. “Let the people of Thrikkakara elect her if she derserves to be,” he added. Uma also attended the Thrikkakara East mandalam election convention, which was inaugurated by AICC general secretary P C Vishnunath. Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil was the chief guest.

The campaign will gain momentum with the constituency level election convention on Monday, said DCC president Mohammed Shiyas. Bigwigs such as Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, and Muslim League president Sadiqali Shihab Thangal would attend the convention.

Meanwhile, LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph started his campaign by visiting writer and critic M K Sanu in Kochi.

CONG COMPLAINS AGAINST ELECTION DEPUTY COLLECTOR

Kochi: Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas has approached the Chief Electoral Officer seeking urgent action to cancel the appointment of E Anithakumari as election deputy collector in Ernakulam district. “The official is known to be having close association with the ruling party. She has faced serious allegations with respect to the malpractices in voters list during the 2011 Assembly elections. The government had transferred her to Vadakara considering the allegations,” said Shiyas.