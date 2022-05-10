STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ignoring people’s issues will reflect in Thrikkakara bypoll: Chandy

The Thrikkakara bypoll result will be a warning to the state’s regime that is ignoring people’s issues, former chief minister Oommen Chandy said here on Monday.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara bypoll result will be a warning to the state’s regime that is ignoring people’s issues, former chief minister Oommen Chandy said here on Monday. Inaugurating the UDF conference in Thrikkakara, the senior Congress leader said, “The government is not ready to disclose the details of the SilverLine project. The chief minister and others are saying that the project would cost Rs 64,000 crore. But the Niti Aayog has indicated that the project requires Rs 1.24 crore for its completion.”

Chandy said the CPM and the LDF had always opposed development in the state. He also pointed out that former chief minister K Karunakaran’s name continues to be remembered for development initiatives like the Kochi airport, Goshree bridges and the international stadium in Kaloor. 

“It was A K Antony who set up self-financing colleges in the state during his term. But the CPM was up in arms against it and five youths were killed during the protests. Now, they are the ambassadors of self-financing courses,” Chandy said.

Leader  of Opposition V D Satheesan, who presided over the meeting, challenged the LDF to an open debate on development issues. “The government, which failed to provide KSRTC a sum of `200 crore, is highlighting the SilverLine project, which could cost `2 lakh crore, as a major development initiative,” he said. 

Satheesan said the LDF government has temporarily stopped laying survey stones for SilverLine in the wake of the Thrikkakara bypoll. “This is like the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre which stops hiking fuel prices during elections,” he said. UDF convenor M M Hassan said the bypoll will be an assessment of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll UDF Oommen Chandy
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp