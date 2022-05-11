STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
190-MLD water treatment plant to be set up in Aluva

A new water treatment plant to tackle drinking water shortage in Kochi corporation, five municipalities , and 13 panchayats in the district, will come up in Aluva in 18 months.

Published: 11th May 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:51 AM

Sewage Treatment Plant

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A new water treatment plant to tackle drinking water shortage in Kochi corporation, five municipalities, and 13 panchayats in the district, will come up in Aluva in 18 months. The Rs 285-crore plant is being established on Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) 3.9-acre land in  Aluva, said a release. The plant will have the capacity to treat 190 million litres per day (MLD), it said.

It will supplement the existing water treatment unit in Aluva, which has an installed capacity of 225 MLD. 
Besides the corporation, the new plant will also benefit residents of Aluva, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Eloor municipalities and 13 panchayats. The detailed plan for the project has been prepared and the construction will begin immediately after the administrative sanction, KWA officials said. 

