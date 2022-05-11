STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Language training made smarter

MyIELTS Partner, a Thrissur-based tech start-up, is helping International English Language Testing System aspirants face the exam better

Thrissur-based startup has devised an AI-integrated IELTS learning platform MyIELTS

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Guess how many people register for IELTS exams every year. The number hit over 10 lakh in 2020-21. According to active players in the industry, this number has been increasing steadily every year. However, training for this examination takes plenty of preparation, which the students most often don’t receive. A Thrissur-based startup has come up with an AI integrated IELTS learning platform to fix this issue. 

“MyIELTS Partner provides an end-to-end solution for all IELTS aspirants to enable themselves to face the examination better and is the world’s first AI integrated platform,” claimed Nithya Gopinathan, an IELTS trainer with 12 years of experience and the co-founder of the startup MyIELTS Partner Private Limited. According to her, the new platform was founded to provide seamless and effective learning solutions to students, professionals and organisations alike, at the learner’s convenience and pace. 

“It offers structured learning, content and practice material that abides by the IELTS marking criteria and other specifications. This one-of-its-kind self-learning platform caters to learning, training, practising and assessment with instant scoring and feedback. This has been a serious concern in online and offline classes, hindering the IELTS preparation process,” she said.She added that performance analysis and in-depth user analytics enhance the learning efficacy of users. In addition, users have a wide range of courses to choose from and can even focus on one particular IELTS module if they wish to. Moreover, the comprehensive package is designed to help an aspirant be IELTS-ready in the most economic manner.  

“MyIELTS partner is our attempt to disrupt the rather fragmented sector. Finding authentic IELTS training material and instant feedback for a student’s performance are areas that have remained a serious concern, despite a great deal of content online. The experience and expertise gained over the years coupled with the boom in the EdTech industry propelled the creation of  MyIELTS Partner,” she added. 

According to Roshan R Pillai, co-founder and MD of the start-up, the platform provides all features that were lacking in the sector. “Instant assessment and feedback remain the most unique qualities of this AI-driven platform, which is an innovation in the market. Plans are also in the pipeline to integrate other competitive English exams like TOFEL, PTE and OET in the immediate future,” he said. MyIELTS Partner is available on the web and the application is available on both Google Play and App Store.

Comments

