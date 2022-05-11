STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical College Hospital super-specialty block work drags on

 It’s been over nearly three years since the foundation stone of the super-speciality block was laid at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The super-speciality block being constructed at Govt Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been over nearly three years since the foundation stone of the super-speciality block was laid at Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. However, the construction has reached nowhere. While civil works at the block are far from over, the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works have not yet begun. 

“Construction work of the block is moving at a snail’s pace. If this continues, there is no saying when the project would be completed. Lack of super-speciality departments and insufficient number of PG courses are also major issues that are plaguing the hospital and require immediate attention,” said Dr Sanil Kumar from Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement, which had been at the forefront of setting up the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) and bring in improved facilities at the MCH.

So far, 75% of the civil work at the block is over. The foundation stone of the block was laid in 2019 and the deadline was set at December 2020. However, the Covid pandemic and other issues delayed the works. “The plan is to begin the MEP works at the earliest. Issues regarding labour are also being sorted,” said an official associated with the block’s construction.

The V R Krishna Iyer Movement wrote to Health Minister Veena George on Monday, seeking her intervention. “In it, we highlighted all the issues and sought her immediate attention,” said Dr Sanil, adding that the construction work of the cancer centre is lagging too. “The minister should evaluate the progress of both the projects and take steps to speed up the works. It would bring relief to all patients especially those in central Kerala,” he said.

Insufficient care
Lack of specialist surgeons in various departments, including neurology, urology, paediatric and gastroenterology, are also adding to people’s woes as they are forced to rely on private hospitals that charge hefty amounts. “Trauma care at the hospital is also not adequate. Many patients that come here are either referred to the Kottayam or Thrissur MCHs,” said Kalamassery resident Jayan P who was recently referred to the Thrissur MCH for treatment of an accident-related injury.

in a nutshell
The foundation stone of the block was laid in 2019 
The deadline of the project was set at December 2020
However, the works were delayed due to the pandemic and other issues
The construction work of the cancer centre is also lagging at the MCH

