Ernakulam reports alarming rise in dengue cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the growing incidence of dengue in the district, the situation has remained grim with five deaths, 526 suspected and 210 confirmed cases reported this year. The victims include the 29-year-old son of Thrikkakara municipal chairperson, who died the other day. Considering the seriousness of the situation, health department authorities will be taking strict measures, including initiating legal action, against those not taking measures to prevent mosquito breeding.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Jayasree V said that steps have been initiated to strengthen measures that will see the destruction of breeding grounds for the vector. “Despite regular awareness campaigns, people are not serious about preventing their premises from turning into breeding grounds for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that are the hosts for the virus that causes dengue,” she said.

Hence, it has been decided to take strict action, including legal measures like invoking the provisions of Kerala Public Health Act, she added. “Those found guilty will be slapped with a fine under the act,” said the DMO. The health department has decided to conduct more inspections in coming days. “It has come to our notice that in areas where a higher number of dengue cases have been reported, aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been found breeding in containers in which ornamental water plants are grown,” said the DMO.

Health officials said aedes aegypti breeds in indoor and outdoor settings in a wide variety of natural and artificial water-holding containers such as plastic tanks, leaves, water storage jars, cement tanks, flower vases, tyres and plastic bottles. “Breeding habitats in urban areas are mostly neglected areas at construction sites and stagnant water,” they said. The DMO said Thrikkakara, Edakochi, Thammanam, Pachalam, Elamakara South and Kunnathunadu panchayat reported the highest number of cases.