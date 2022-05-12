Tomato fever sours school holiday season

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Coronavirus is no more the fearsome behemoth it initially was. People are sanguine that the pandemic has passed for good. But, meanwhile, other infectious diseases have started rearing their heads in Kerala. Tomato fever is the latest one. Cases are rising and health authorities have swung into action.

At least 146 confirmed and 700 suspected tomato fever cases have been reported in the state, according to health department sources. Taking note of the spike, health authorities in Tamil Nadu have started screening travellers from Kerala at the Walayar check post.

Officials say the surge has affected children under the age of five the most. Fever, skin irritation, rashes, dehydration, and blisters on the mouth, palm and feet are the common symptoms of the non-life-threatening disease.

Currently, Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Kollam and Kozhikode have been identified as the hot spots.

“Tomato fever is highly infectious and it’s common during summer. In the past two years, the cases were almost nil because of the pandemic,” said an official of Directorate of Health Services. “Maintaining hygiene and limiting person-to-person contact is the only way to prevent the spread.”

Though no cases have been reported yet in Kochi, health officials have taken note of the spike in other cities. “We are monitoring the situation and will take necessary action,” said Ernakulam district medical officer Dr V Jayasree.

Ernakulam district surveillance officer (2) Dr Vinod Paulose believes there is no need to panic. “It is a seasonal occurrence, similar to the hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which is common among children. However, care needs to be taken to prevent secondary infection.”

Primary and community health centres in affected districts have initiated steps to raise awareness. Health experts believe following Covid protocols would help prevent the spread of the infection. Paediatrician Dr K S Praveen of Fort Taluk Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, notes that the disease is rarely seen in adults. “Tomato fever is caused by a virus belonging to the Enterovirus family. There are many strains and reinfection is very common. In adults and children above 10, infection happens if they are immunosuppressed or have other health conditions,” he explained.

Similar to Covid, tomato fever spreads through droplets and surface contamination. “At anganwadis and pre-schools, Covid protocols are not followed strictly, Praveen pointed out. “Disinfecting surfaces and washing hands would help prevent the spread of the disease.”

One of the most common symptoms, blisters are normally seen in the mouth, on hands and feet. “Maybe because of the strain, now in most of the cases oral lesions are not present,” Praveen said. “Normally the patient experiences a low-grade fever. The infectivity will come down in five to seven days.”

According to the child specialist, hospitalisation or medical care is required only if the fever persists beyond two days.

What is Tomato fever?

Tomato fever is common among children. The flu causes blisters on the child’s body, especially in the mouth, on hands and feet. The disease gets its name from these red blisters

700 suspected cases in Kerala

Symptoms

Skin irritation

Rashes

Red spots on hands and legs

Fever

Dehydration

Blisters

Cough and cold

Diarrhoea

Prevention

Wash hands with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with people who are sick.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces — toys, doorknobs etc, especially if someone is sick.

Stay home when feeling sick

With inputs from Anu Kuruvila