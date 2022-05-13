Care for a Kuttiattoor mango bite?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Until last year, people of Kuttiattoor Panchayat used to burn heaps of mango leaves to dispose of them. But now, these leaves are in great demand, even more than the mangoes, costing around Rs 150 per kilogram. Popular for their flavour and shimmering orange-yellow shade, Kuttiattoor mangoes received the Geographical Indication Tag in 2021.

Though the value-added products made from it like jam, pickle, and juice were widely imported, nobody had looked into the scope of using other parts of the mango tree. It was Kasargod-based company Inowellness Nikka that came forward with the idea of making teeth-cleaning powder using the mango leaves, which has many medicinal properties.

Once the representatives of Inowellness realised the quality of the mango leaves, — thickness, smell, and taste — they started sourcing them after from the panchayat with the permission of its president and the Kudumbasree units. Now, during mornings and evenings, the residents of Kuttiattoor Panchayat and neighbouring areas like Peshala, Mayilu and Kolacherry collect the leaves.

“Though our ancestors depended on these mango leaves for dental care, we never knew we could make teeth cleaning powder from the leaves. We have been collecting these leaves since February. Inowellness gave us a sample of the teeth-cleaning powder. Once they convinced us of the quality of the product, we agreed to be a part of this initiative,” said Kanjanavalli, Tiruvonam Kudumbasree member.

However, not all leaves can be used to make teeth cleaning powder. They need to be yellow, brown, or ‘biscuit’ coloured. Those that have fungus or speckles on them are avoided. “After every collection, we clean the area to get more yellow leaves,” says Kanjana.

According to CM Abraham, the director of Inowellness, Kuttiattoor has over one lakh mango trees. “Daily, a person can collect up to 5kg. Since February, we have collected around 60 quintals of mango leaves. Even children participate in the collection,” he says.

According to the members of the Panchayat, the initiative has helped them earn `4 lakh so far. “We get paid according to how much we collect. The panchayat submits the bill to Inowellness. Ward samiti (meeting) is called later to disburse the funds,” informed Kanjana.

Kuttiattoor mangoes are quite renowned for their taste and quality. Now, its tree leaves are being used to make teeth-cleaning powder, and collecting them has become a prominent hobby and means of livelihood for the people of the village