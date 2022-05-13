STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug parcel from Netherlands seized in Kochi

When excise officials inspected the parcel, it was found that it contained high-dose synthetic drugs.

Published: 13th May 2022

The synthetic drugs seized by the excise officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Excise Range officials seized high-dose synthetic drugs containing 9,881mg of cocaine and 2,896mg of MDMA from a parcel that arrived from the Netherlands at the Postal Department’s International Mail Centre. The excise sleuths arrested Jasim Nasser, 29, of Kodungalloor, to whom the parcel was addressed, from his home on Wednesday night. The customs officials, who are responsible for inspecting and levying duty on parcels that arrive at IMC, alerted the excise officials following suspicion.

When excise officials inspected the parcel, it was found that it contained high-dose synthetic drugs. “Though we interrogated Jasim, to whom the parcel was addressed, he denied any involvement. However, we recovered some papers from his house that are used for wrapping drugs,” said an excise officer.

Jasim was later taken to the excise office for interrogation. “Even after repeated questioning he maintained that he had nothing to do with the parcel. Meanwhile, he got a call from a person demanding delivery of the drugs. With this, he took ownership of the parcel and confessed to the crime,” the officer said.According to the officer, an Italian national whom Jasim had met during his visit to Himachal Pradesh sent the parcel from the Netherlands to him. “We got information that he had received parcels from the Netherlands earlier also. It is also learned that he paid the money through cash deposit machines,” the officer said.

