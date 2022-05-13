INS Garuda completes 69 glorious years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Garuda -- the Indian Navy’s oldest air station -- is marking its 69th anniversary this week.

Its history dates back to 1941, when an airfield was set up to support operations of the Royal Airforce. In 1943, the airfield was established as a Royal Navy Air Station.

In Oct 1952, the naval facility was rechristened as Venduruthy II and, on 11 May 1953, it was commissioned as INS Garuda. On Wednesday, the commanding officer of INS Garuda, Commodore V B Bellary, hosted an anniversary celebration function at the Naval Base for the entire unit and their families.

The event included the traditional cake-cutting ceremony and other entertainment programmes by personnel from INS Garuda and their family members.