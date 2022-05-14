STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Press Club Road: Street of Letters then, hub of garments now

Press Club Road near Marine Drive was dotted with bookshops, including one owned by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, about 70 years ago

Published: 14th May 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The present Press Club Road dotted with textile shops. (Inside) An advertisement of Basheer’s Book Stall

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ask any Kochiite the best locality to buy good garments for affordable rates and almost all of them will point you to Press Club Road near Marine Drive. The area is a mini fashion street, with stores selling retail garments, second-hand clothes and pocket-friendly contemporary designs.

What you probably don’t know is that the place was not always dotted with garment shops. In fact, books, or rather shops selling books, were the main attraction and business there. Writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer was the first person to own a bookshop on the road, then known as Tourist Bungalow Road. His shop, ‘Basheer’s Book Stall’, was shifted here from Cannon Shed Road in the early 1950s. 

Even before him, the collective Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham had been running National Book Stall (NBS) here. Current Books, started by Thomas Mundassery was also located on the street about 50 years ago.

Soon after Basheer came, the road was renamed ‘Akshara Theruvu’ (Street of Letters).  “Writers and readers who wanted to meet and interact with Basheer thronged the street,” recalls C I C C Jayachandran, owner of one of the few bookshops still at Press Club Road. 

By 1957, Basheer shifted to Kozhikode, his native place. Post his exit, NBS flourished and became the hangout of every writer who visited Kochi. Sreerama Vilasam Book House and SKV were other major players. Then came Vidyarthimithram Book Depot from Kottayam. They were followed by Vyasa Book House, Cosmo Book House and Janatha Book House. 

“Later, NBS faced issues with the building owner and left. Current Books too left due to issues with the Press Club. Later, the branch of Sreerama Vilasam closed down. Vidyarthimithram, Vyasa Book House and one of the branches of Janatha Book House also left. Now, only three of the 10 bookshops are left, besides Blossom, which came in later” said Jayachandran.

When education institutions and hostels came up in the area, the bookshops gave way to stores selling mattresses. A DD Angadi started developing in the nearby street, beginning the road’s metamorphosis into a garment hub. In the late 1990s, the area became a sought-after commercial spot and building rents rose. The bookshops, gradually, replaced with wholesale and retail clothing stores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp