Youth rented flat in Visakhapatnam to coordinate ganja trade

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A probe into the recent seizure of 30 kg of ganja from a courier office at Perumbavoor has revealed how a group of local youth meticulously planned the smuggling after renting a flat in Visakhapatnam to coordinate their operations. Police have identified 10 accused in connection with the incident after expanding the probe to Visakhapatnam from where the contraband was sourced with the help of Andhra-based drug rackets.

While first and second accused identified as Muhammed Muneer, 27, alias Sabatti, Thankalam, Kothamangalam, and Arshad,35, of Marampilly, Ernakulam were arrested on October 11, 2021 when they came to pick up the ganja consignment sent by the other accused from a courier service office at Kakkinada in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, the remaining accused were nabbed by a special team formed by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick . “After expanding the probe, we nabbed a 24-year-old Kottapady resident and main conduit Jinu George, who coordinated the activities of the gang,” said a police officer.

Though Jinu, who was arrested in October 13, 2021, tried for regular bail after completing 180 days remand custody, the court refused him bail after the probe team managed to convince the judge about his role, said police. The sessions court here rejected bail to the accused after probe records revealed the conspiracy hatched by Jinu and the co-accused for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh through courier service. The probe revealed that Jinu along with Muhammed Munner and two others assembled in a flat at Vrindavan Apartments in Visakhapatnam to make arrangements for sourcing ganja.

“He was also one of the accused who had packed the ganja in three cardboard boxes and dispatched it from the courier office at Kakkinada village,” an officer said. Ernakulam Rural police have been acting tough on drug smuggling from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala in the wake of similar incidents last year, including major seizures like 105 kg of ganja from Angamaly and 35kg of ganja from Aavoli.

