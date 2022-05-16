STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5-day clown workshop at Tripunithura

Want to explore the your inner self through performance? Then the clowning workshop in Kochi could be just the place for you.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Want to explore your inner self through performance? Then the clowning workshop in Kochi could be just the place for you. The five-day workshop gives an opportunity to explore the inner child in oneself and also the stupidest and enthusiastic version of you. 

“The clown is a part of you that fails again and again but will come back the next day with a beautiful, irrational faith that things will turn out different. Clowning is your inner child in play with your experiences,” said Ajith Lal, who facilitates the workshop. 

The clowning workshop, which will begin on May 23, aims to bring in diversity by inviting people from outside acting as well. The workshop is being organised at Tripunithura by Rasa Theatre Collective in association with Space of Act Theatre Collective.

The five-day module of the clowning course includes introduction, exploring the clown nose, the fun of failing and improvising performance. “This journey will comprise several dynamics inspired from clowning, physical theatre and improvisation designed in the form of vision quests to gather information from our experience,” said Ajith.

