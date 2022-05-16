Overnight rain floods low-lying areas of Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heavy rain that lashed the city from Saturday evening to early morning on Sunday inundated low-lying areas, damaging property and causing misery to the residents of many colonies. Kalamassery, Karekamurry, South Railway station, KSRTC bus station, P&T Colony and Udaya Colony were some of the worst-affected areas.

The district administration shifted many people to temporary relief camps, which were disbanded by Sunday afternoon when the water receded. The situation is not unfamiliar to either the residents or the shopkeepers in these areas that are inundated after every spell of heavy rain.

“The authorities need to take steps to solve the problem of waterlogging,” said Sherin C A, a resident of V K Thakkappan Road at Kalamassery. She lives with her two children and ailing mother. “We have been living in this residential area for the past 36 years. But the problem of waterlogging has grown in recent years. While it was not such a huge issue earlier, the situation has now become unbearable. I’m afraid of the time when the monsoon sets in,” she said.

Sherin said all the water from the nearby areas flows down to their colony where more than 12 families live. “Why should we be the ones to bear the filth of others?” she asked. Sherin is a widow who ekes out a living by running a chicken shop, which too got inundated. “I kept vigil from 3am on Sunday. But the water kept coming in.”

Rain havoc: 2 relief camps opened in city

Kochi: In the wake of heavy rain lashing Kochi, the district administration has opened two relief camps -- one in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kadavanthara and another at Hill Valley School at Thrikkakara North. Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik said on Sunday.

Collector urges public to be extra cautious

Kochi: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain alert on Monday, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik said the general public and officials concerned should be extra cautious. The quarries should stop functioning till further notice. The transport department officials and PWD officers should be ready to launch coordinated efforts to carry out immediate repair works. The collector has said.