Waterlogging continues to plague Kochi KSRTC bus station  

Though the renovation of the nearby Mullassery canal was started earlier, the work has not picked up pace and is expected to take six more months.

Published: 16th May 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus station flooded following rain

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Heavy overnight rain in the city yet again brought to the fore the pathetic condition of the KSRTC bus station in the state’s commercial hub as rainwater rushed into the compound, leaving commuters in dire straits. Though the renovation of the nearby Mullassery canal was started earlier, the work has not picked up pace and is expected to take six more months.

“The water reaches the Perandoor canal through the railway culvert. During high tide, the Perandoor canal and the nearby areas get flooded. Therefore, efforts are being made to divert the water into the Mullassery canal,” Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said. 

Completing the canal renovation is the only solution to the waterlogging problem, he said. “The work has been delayed because sewage and water pipelines are passing under this canal. Removing them is a time-consuming process.

However, we have now decided to divert the water from the canals on MG Road to the Mullassery canal and pump water from the slope near the KSRTC bus station to avoid waterlogging,” he said. Asked about the renovation of the KSRTC bus station, the mayor said a plan is yet to be prepared. It will be done under the smart city project, he said. 

