14 CUSAT Researchers bag Nava Kerala Post-doctoral Fellowship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology’s 14 researchers have won the Nava Kerala Post-doctoral Fellowship (PDF) instituted by the government to promote research conducive to the holistic development and modernisation of the state.

In the first phase, the Nava Kerala PDF of the chief minister is granted to 77 students. Researchers at Cusat have won fellowships in Life Sciences (5), Chemical Sciences (2), Economic Studies (1), Climate Change and Geological Studies (2), Commerce and Management (2) and Digital Science (2).

Dr Jeswin Joseph and Dr Seena Jose, researchers at the National Centre for Aquatic Animal Health, Dr Manomi S and Dr Reshma Silvester of the School of Industrial Fisheries and Dr Tripti Raghavendra of the Department of Biotechnology secured fellowship in Life Science category.

Abhilash P of the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology and Dr Vishal Kandathil, researcher at the Department of Applied Chemistry, secured fellowship in Chemical Sciences category and Dr Aravind Panikkaveettil, researcher at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, received the fellowship in Economic Studies.

The fellowship will be distributed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 18 at an event at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram.