STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

14 CUSAT Researchers bag Nava Kerala Post-doctoral Fellowship

The Nava Kerala Post-doctoral Fellowship IS instituted by the government to promote research conducive to the holistic development and modernisation of the state. 

Published: 17th May 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology’s 14 researchers have won the Nava Kerala Post-doctoral Fellowship (PDF) instituted by the government to promote research conducive to the holistic development and modernisation of the state. 

In the first phase, the Nava Kerala PDF of the chief minister is granted to 77 students. Researchers at Cusat have won fellowships in Life Sciences (5), Chemical Sciences (2), Economic Studies (1), Climate Change and Geological Studies (2), Commerce and Management (2) and Digital Science (2).

Dr Jeswin Joseph and Dr Seena Jose, researchers at the National Centre for Aquatic Animal Health, Dr Manomi S and Dr Reshma Silvester of the School of Industrial Fisheries and Dr Tripti Raghavendra of the Department of Biotechnology secured fellowship in Life Science category.

Abhilash P of the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology and Dr Vishal Kandathil, researcher at the Department of Applied Chemistry, secured fellowship in Chemical Sciences category and Dr Aravind Panikkaveettil, researcher at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, received the fellowship in Economic Studies. 

The fellowship will be distributed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 18 at an event at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nava Kerala Post-doctoral Fellowship Cochin University of Science and Technology
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp