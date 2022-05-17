OP counter for elderly sought at Ernakulam GH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Information Commission has directed the directorate of health services (DHS) to set up facilities for the elderly and the differently-abled at the out-patient (OP) counter of the Ernakulam General Hospital. The commission’s directive came on a right to information request -- filed by Maradu resident M J Peter -- relating to the non-compliance of the district collector’s directive to ensure a well-lit OP counter with proper ventilation for the elderly and the differently-abled.

In the request, Peter also pointed out that in order to facilitate air conditioning to the doctors’ area -- which is next to the hall where the OP counter is located -- the ventilation has been covered up. Therefore, the hall lacks sufficient ventilation and natural light, the request added.

The commission directive says that the authorities should adopt a ‘merciful approach’ as many patients -- including the elderly and the differently-abled -- rely on the hospital. The directive also mentions that, since the complaint includes violation of human rights, the petitioner has the option of approaching the Human Rights Commission too to resolve the issues.