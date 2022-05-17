STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

OP counter for elderly sought at Ernakulam GH

The commission directive says that the authorities should adopt a ‘merciful approach’ as many patients -- including the elderly and the differently-abled -rely on the hospital.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam General Hospital

Ernakulam General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The State Information Commission has directed the directorate of health services (DHS) to set up facilities for the elderly and the differently-abled at the out-patient (OP) counter of the Ernakulam General Hospital. The commission’s directive came on a right to information request -- filed by Maradu resident M J Peter -- relating to the non-compliance of the district collector’s directive to ensure a well-lit OP counter with proper ventilation for the elderly and the differently-abled.

In the request, Peter also pointed out that in order to facilitate air conditioning to the doctors’ area -- which is next to the hall where the OP counter is located -- the ventilation has been covered up. Therefore, the hall lacks sufficient ventilation and natural light, the request added. 

The commission directive says that the authorities should adopt a ‘merciful approach’ as many patients -- including the elderly and the differently-abled -- rely on the hospital. The directive also mentions that, since the complaint includes violation of human rights, the petitioner has the option of approaching the Human Rights Commission too to resolve the issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam General Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp