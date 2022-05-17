Overflooding Pottachal Canal turns to curse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Pottachal Canal was built 35 years back to carry stormwater from South Kalamassery to the main canal near Lulu Mall. However, over the years encroachments have led to a drastic decrease in the width of the canal leading to flooding during the rains.

According to G Rajesh, a resident of Vidya Nagar, it is also the only existing drainage from Kalamassery market to Edappally canal. “It bears the huge volume of water from the drains near Kalamassery Metro Station, Model Engineering College in Thrikkakara municipality, Cochin University of Science and Technology and a portion of the industrial estate and KIMS Hospital in Pathadipalam,” he said.

According to him, we have time and over brought the issues related to the canal. “The major one being its width which is not sufficient enough since it was built very long back and the quantum of water coming to the canal has drastically increased. The canal is not able to support the huge inflow causing water to overflow affecting the people staying near the canal,” said Rajesh.

Another cause behind the increase in the volume of water in the canal is the rise in the number of newly built drainages connected to the Pottachal canal. This leads to averse effects and finally causes the overflow of water bringing misery to the people staying nearby. “There is an urgent need to increase the width of the canal. It would be additionally helpful if the depth also is increased,” he added.

As a permanent solution, a new canal can be built from South Kalamassery to the main canal near Lullu Mall along the side of the National Highway. This will reduce the volume of inflow water to the existing Pottachal Canal,” he added.