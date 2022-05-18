STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Little lives’ around him, young artist in Kerala

For Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal, 16, everything around him has an artistic value. Every little thing is a muse, and they become a part of his canvas.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S  
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal, 16, everything around him has an artistic value. Every little thing is a muse, and they become a part of his canvas. Anujath’s frames are filled with mundane lives and moments. A cat licking its paws, a dog chasing his tails, a fruit-seller in his town, a broom hawker who once came to his house, flowers on his late mother’s nightie... they have all been part of his artistic journey. 

“We all miss many little things in our everyday life,” says the Thrissur-based artist. “I love observing them. I always take a picture when I find something interesting. I draw these images using the photo as reference, or from my memory.” 

One of Anujath’s drawings from the series ‘Lines From Life’ portrays Raju Puthur from Tamil Nadu. Raju travels from home to home selling household items such as brooms and buckets. “All the items are mounted on his two-wheeler. It defies gravity, how he manages to stack everything in that little space. It’s a little mountain on his vehicle,” recalls Anujath. “I immediately clicked his picture.” 

It is one of the 70 drawings displayed at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi at his solo exhibition titled ‘Around Me A World of Wonders’. The exhibition is dedicated to his mother Sindhu, who died of a heart ailment two years ago. Some drawings date back to 2015. The XI student says almost every evening he draws something. “Except during exam times,” he smiles. 

Through his sketches, Anujath takes us to his ration store and the Indian Coffee House he used to frequent. “This is my favourite,” he points to a drawing of jackfruits stacked on the floor. Anujath is planning to pursue fine arts after Class XII. “I’m just a beginner in the art world. There’s a lot to learn,” he says. 

He wants his solo exhibition to inspire youngsters to draw fearlessly.  “Most children worry about what to draw. Many always draw the subjects suggested in class. A market, sea, bus-stand, garden, etc. However, the world around us is full of wonders. The cat, the flower, the fruit vendor on the road... they all have something interesting to communicate,” says Anujath.

The artist, who rose to fame with his work ‘My Mother And Mothers in the Neighborhood’ (used as cover for Kerala Budget), will travel to Kozhikode soon to exhibit his drawings there, from May 22 to 27.  From there, he would head to Thiruvananthapuram, where his works would be exhibited from June 4 to 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artistic value Canvas Image Reference
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp