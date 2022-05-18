STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lowest bypoll turnout in Ernakulam South, results to be out today

The byelections in six wards in five local bodies in the district were held on Tuesday with Ernakulam South division (62) of Kochi corporation registering the lowest voter turnout of 47.6%.

Nuns returning after casting their votes amid torrential rain in the 62nd division byelection of Kochi corporation on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The byelections in six wards in five local bodies in the district were held on Tuesday with Ernakulam South division (62) of Kochi corporation registering the lowest voter turnout of 47.6%. This was in stark contrast with over 80% polling in the five other local body wards. Officials said the polling from 7am to 6pm was peaceful. The counting of votes will be held at Maharaja’s College on Wednesday. 

The byelections were held in Ernakulam South division (62) of Kochi corporation, Elamanathoppu (11) and Pisharikovil (46) wards of Tripunithura municipality, Vembilli (11) ward of Kunnathunadu panchayat, Mylur (6) ward of Varapetty panchayat and Athani Town (17) ward of Nedumbassery panchayat.

The bypoll in South division was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP councillor Mini R Menon. It was after 40 years that BJP had wrested the ward from UDF in the 2020 local body polls by defeating Congress candidate Sindhu Krishnakumar with a margin of 271 votes. 

The bypoll result is being closely watched as UDF is trying to win the ward back by fielding Anitha Warrier against BJP’s Padmaja S Menon. The police said a minor scuffle was reported when CPM leader P R Raneesh objected to UDF local leader M G Aristotle trying to campaign for its candidate on the premises of a polling booth.

