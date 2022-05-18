STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When festive wear meets minimal charm

Zuleiha’s new edit Aayat offers effortlessly classy and graceful looks with a touch of north Indian influence 

Published: 18th May 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when festive wears were all about heavy details, shimmers, and bling. With the pandemic-induced lifestyle changes, people’s dressing choices have been redefined. Comfort, elegance, and minimal fashion that can be worn for any occasion have become the talk of the town. Minimalism is in. Exclusive festive-wear brand Zuleiha by Kochi-native Shehazeen Siyad has come out with its new collection keeping in mind the new trend.

Instagram: @zuleiha_
by_shehazeen

For close to a decade, the engineer-turned designer has been catering the crowd with deep hues and intricate golden and silver zardozi works that sparkle along with minimal ones. “Before the brand’s inception, I found it difficult to purchase ethnic wears that are more subtle and minimal in designs — something more on the classic side. Since the options were few, people had to rely more on the brands outside Kerala. That’s how starting my own brand came to the fore. We concentrate more on pastel and softer shades,” says Shehazeen.

Echoing the brand’s ethical and minimal fashion aesthetics, its new edit Aayat comes in six colours — ivory, mustard yellow, sage green, dusty rose, mauve, and rani pink. Aayat speaks of comfort and elegance. The collection is curated with fabrics like organza and soft chiffon cotton. The light material coupled with subtle embroidery gives the ensemble a festive-ready look.

“This series is similar to our previous edit Zoya. Mostly, hand-embroidered outfits are simple in design but elegant. It has the classy touch we seek on any occasion. With intricate thread works, slight shimmer on dupatta, and Lucknow laces on sleeves, neckline, and even hem of the pants, the designs are graceful,” says Shehazeen.

The Rani pink shawl with hand crafted zari details is an easy way to dazzle while staying comfortable.
The loose sleeves of the collection hint at a north Indian influence. Though the outfits stand out on their own even without any accessories, Shehazeen says, the look can be elevated with a pair of statement earrings. A choker is a definite 

