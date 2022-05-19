STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Art event in memory of Badusha

The first programme in the series titled ‘Heavenly Artist for the Divine Children’ was held on LOREM premises.  

Published: 19th May 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

cartoonist Badusha. ( Photo | Twitter, @viiijai_)

cartoonist Badusha. ( Photo | Twitter, @viiijai_)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In memory of cartoonist Badusha, who passed away in June last year, a series of art events titled, “Cartoonman June 2”  is being organised by Cartoon Club of Kerala, a fraternity of cartoonists and caricaturists in association with Petals Globe Foundation, an NGO for special needs students, teachers and parents supported by the CSR divisions of LOREM Wellness Care and Learnware Kids.

The first programme in the series titled ‘Heavenly Artist for the Divine Children’ was held on LOREM premises.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cartoonist Badusha
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp