Art event in memory of Badusha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In memory of cartoonist Badusha, who passed away in June last year, a series of art events titled, “Cartoonman June 2” is being organised by Cartoon Club of Kerala, a fraternity of cartoonists and caricaturists in association with Petals Globe Foundation, an NGO for special needs students, teachers and parents supported by the CSR divisions of LOREM Wellness Care and Learnware Kids.

The first programme in the series titled ‘Heavenly Artist for the Divine Children’ was held on LOREM premises.