BJP wrests 2 seats from LDF in Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bypolls held in local bodies have seen the BJP increasing its tally in Ernakulam district, wresting two seats from the LDF in Tripunithura municipality while retaining the Ernakulam South division in Kochi corporation.

The BJP candidates emerged winners in Elamanathoppu and Pisharadi Kovil in Tripunithura municipality, which were CPM’s sitting seats. While BJP’s Valli Ravi won the Elamanathoppu division defeating CPM’s Pratheesh E T by 38 votes, Rathi Raju defeated CPM’s Sangeetha Suman by 16 votes in Pisharadi Kovil.

Following the two losses, the LDF has lost its simple majority in the 49-member municipality as its seat share fell from 25 to 23. Though the Left front has the support of an independent councillor, it will not be enough to secure a majority. And if the BJP and UDF come together to initiate a no-confidence motion, the LDF will have to surrender its chairperson post.

“The tie-up with UDF and BJP is apparent. The result in Elamanathoppu is a clear example of their nexus. In the 2020 local body election, the UDF received 144 votes in the ward. This time, the vote share has come down to 70. At the same time, the LDF vote share has improved to 325 from 281,” said a CPM councillor.

Meanwhile, the CPM registered a thumping victory in the Vembilly ward of Kunnathunad panchayat. N O Babu of the CPM defeated UDF’s Eldho Paul by 139 votes. However, the win will not make any change to the administration of the 18-member panchayat where Twenty20, the corporate-backed political outfit, has 11 seats.

In another bypoll, the UDF retained the Myloor ward of Varappetty panchayat. Joby Nelkkara’s victory in the Athani town ward of Nedumbassery panchayat has helped the UDF retain the local body. The LDF and the UDF have nine members each in the 19-member council. .

Bypoll results in district

Local body Winner Sitting seat

Ernakulam South (Kochi Corp) BJP BJP

Pisharadi Kovil (Tripunithura Mun) BJP CPM

Elamanathoppu (Tripunithura Mun) BJP CPM

Vempilly (Kunnathunadu Panchayat) CPM UDF

Myloor (Varappetty Panchayat) UDF UDF

Athani (Nedumbassery Panchayat) UDF Independent (UDF)