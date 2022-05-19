'Cycle with Kochi': Ride of Silence rally held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ride of Silence was organised by bicycle champions of ‘Cycle with Kochi’ on Wednesday to remember co-cyclists who lost their lives or were injured in road accidents. This year 18 cycling clubs in Kochi participated in the slow-paced bicycle ride (15 km/hr) that started from Durbar Hall and ended at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kaloor.

Nearly 150 enthusiastic cyclists participated in the ride despite heavy rain. The ride also aims to create an awareness that cyclists have the right to use the road similar to any other motorised vehicles and need bicycle tracks and streets for safe commuting on roads.