STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

'Cycle with Kochi': Ride of Silence rally held

Ride of Silence was organised by bicycle champions of ‘Cycle with Kochi’ on Wednesday to remember co-cyclists who lost their lives or were injured in road accidents.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ride of Silence was organised by bicycle champions of ‘Cycle with Kochi’ on Wednesday to remember co-cyclists who lost their lives or were injured in road accidents. This year 18 cycling clubs in Kochi participated in the slow-paced bicycle ride (15 km/hr) that started from Durbar Hall and ended at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kaloor.

Nearly 150 enthusiastic cyclists participated in the ride despite heavy rain. The ride also aims to create an awareness that cyclists have the right to use the road similar to any other motorised vehicles and need bicycle tracks and streets for safe commuting on roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bicycle champions Cycle with Kochi
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp