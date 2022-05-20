STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human skeleton found on railway track, probe on

Police on Thursday launched a probe into the incident in which a human skeleton was found in a duct beside the railway track to Vallarpadam Container Terminal at Vaduthala.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Thursday launched a probe into the incident in which a human skeleton was found in a duct beside the railway track to Vallarpadam Container Terminal at Vaduthala.   The  duct where the body was found had been constructed for a wireline on the left side of the railway track which passes through the bridge. 

 “The body was found between the second and third pillar of the railway bridge. Nothing like hair or dress could be recovered to confirm whether the deceased is male or female. From the length of the skeleton, it is assumed that the body belongs  to a fully grown adult. A case of unnatural death under IPC Section 174 was registered at Ernakulam North police station,” an  officer said.

A forensic team collected samples from the site. The body was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital.  “A team was constituted for the investigation. We are checking man missing cases registered at various police stations in the state. A breakthrough is likely in the case once the DNA test results are out,” a police officer said.

