STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

760 litres of spirit seized from tank beneath toddy shop

The excise enforcement squad seized 760 litres of spirit concealed in a tank underneath a toddy shop at Thottakkattukara near Aluva on Thursday night.

Published: 21st May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise enforcement squad seized 760 litres of spirit concealed in a tank underneath a toddy shop at Thottakkattukara near Aluva on Thursday night. The excise department has arrested two persons and is searching for three persons, including the licensee of the toddy shop, said an officer. The enforcement squad had carried out the search following a tip-off. The shop, operating under the Mangalapuzha bridge connecting Desom and Thottakkattukara, had a separate shed with a small door to stock spirit in barrels. 

The tank containing spirit was kept in an underground chamber there. Around 1.65 kg of Ceylon paste used for fermentation process and 270 grams of saccharine used as an artificial sweetener for toddy were also seized.  “It was a time-consuming operation. We had to remove entire barrels to find the tank containing spirit underground. They set up the shed to hide the spirit. There were 760 litres of spirit in the tank,” said P V Elias, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Toddy shop employees Salindran, 26, and Varghese, 76, were arrested. The licensee of the shop Sunil, and Antony and Jibi -- who are running the shop -- have absconded. “Their mobile phones are switched off,” Elias said. Excise officers suspect that the spirit was brought along with toddy from Palakkad. “It is clear they were mixing spirit with toddy. Sometimes, they brought mixed toddy from Palakkad.  The case has been handed over to Aluva Excise Range team for further investigation,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp