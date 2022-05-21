What’s brewing?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the debate goes on over which is the best caffeine fix, tea or coffee, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Association proclaimed May 21 as the International Tea Day recognising the cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. Being the most popular beverage, next to water, tea is believed to have originated in China and spread to Europe through Dutch colonies in the 1600s.

In India, tea is no less than a culture, and even in scorching heat a hot cup of ‘chai’ is a must-have to get the right amount of caffeine kick to keep going through the day. The beverage has transformed to adapt to the different taste profiles also — masala chai made from Mamri tea plants from Assam, Noon Chai or the Kashmiri pink-coloured tea, Herbal Tea served hot with varieties of plant material including ginger, lemon, coriander seed, and even the salty-flavoured butter tea popular in the Himalayas stay strong in India’s tea culture.

Tea has also transformed into a modern healthy drink. Chamomile tea made from chamomile flowers can reduce migraine, hibiscus tea made from dried hibiscus flowers can lower blood pressure, whereas Oolong tea helps reduce blood sugar level. Here are the top five tea spots in and around the city, where tea lovers love to meet up.