17 underage drivers intercepted

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Friday intercepted 17 underage drivers during a special drive aimed at reducing the number of road accidents.

Published: 22nd May 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police, driving licence

Express illustration.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Friday intercepted 17 underage drivers during a special drive aimed at reducing the number of road accidents. They have also initiated action against parents of such drivers. A total of 75 cases were registered for violation of road rules. 65 persons were fined for various road rule violations. As many as 20 persons were booked for driving without a valid licence. Action has also been initiated against 40 people for driving vehicles without number plates or partially damaged ones. District police chief K Karthick said special drives will be carried out to bring down road rule violations in the district.

Comments

