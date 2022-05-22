STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC station should be relocated to Karikkamuri: Antony Raju

As per the tentative plan, the existing station will be converted into a KSRTC workshop when the new modern bus station comes up at Karikkamuri. 

Published: 22nd May 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Antony Raju

Transport Minister Antony Raju

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: A permanent solution to the waterlogging at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, which is a regular feature during heavy rain, can be found only by relocating the station to nearby 3.46 acres of land at Karikkamuri, according to Transport Minister Antony Raju. Discussions are also on to get part-funding from Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) to re-construct the bus station with all modern facilities and amenities. As per the tentative plan, the existing station will be converted into a KSRTC workshop when the new modern bus station comes up at Karikkamuri. 

The upcoming meeting of CSML, which will be attended by the transport minister, local MLA, Kochi mayor and other top district administration officials, is expected to finalise the contours of the proposed new bus station and its funding. Meanwhile, though the Ernakulam district administration initiated the renovation of the nearby Mullassery canal, heavy pre-monsoon rain in the last few days has proved that ‘Operation Breakthrough’ is not enough to prevent flooding of the bus station in Kerala’s commercial capital.

“The only way to escape from flooding during the monsoon at the bus stand is to relocate it to the nearby 3.46 acres at Karikkamuri,” Minister Raju told TNIE. “Discussions are ongoing to get part-funding from CSML and reconstruct a modern bus station with all facilities,” said Raju. As a temporary solution, the minister said the authorities concerned should look into scientific ways to address flooding in the area. “It’s a low-lying area, and instead of water draining to the canal, it accumulates there itself,” the minister said, adding that the district administration has promised that with the completion of ‘Operation Breakthrough’, severe flooding in the area will be solved.

Meanwhile, the detailed project report to construct the new bus station is in progress. HLL Infra Tech Services, a Government of India company, has been appointed the project management consultant for the new bus terminal project. Once it’s discussed and approved, the agency will prepare the DPR. “We hope that within three months, we will be ready with the DPR and move for funding,” said a KSRTC official.
“Further discussions on the funding and progress of the project would be discussed at the upcoming CSML board meeting,” said Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

