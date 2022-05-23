Chellanam fears deeper channel will spell doom  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the tetrapod work along the coast of Chellanam progresses, the fear of sea erosion haunts residents of the region. The Centre’s recent announcement regarding the decision to allot Rs 300 crore to Cochin Port to increase the depth of the shipping channel has got people living along the coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi worried. On Friday, around 1,000 people from Chellanam took out a march and staged a sit-in protest before the Cochin Port office against the move to deepen the shipping channel.

“We had been seeking the inclusion of the entire stretch of coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi in the sea wall project,” said Chellanam Janakeeya Vedi (CJV) member V T Sebastian. He pointed out that only 7.5 km stretch of coast in Chellanam is getting protection of the tetrapods. “What about the places towards the north, especially those that fall within the corporation limits. Sea erosion affects the entire coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi,” he said.

Fellow CJV member Cleetus P said that the Central government move came in wake of the crisis in Sri Lanka. “The aim is to attract cargo ships to Cochin Port. However, increasing the depth of the channel will adversely affect the coastal areas. This will further intensify the magnitude of sea erosion,” he said

“Once that happens the tetrapods will not be able to protect the coast from the raging seas. The currents will chip away at the shore causing the tetrapods to sit and finally topple over. The only thing that can save the shores are the groynes. But, the state government is not even thinking about that.” said Cleetus, adding, “ Chellanam residents will block the port’s operations if measures to protect the coast before going ahead with dredging work are not adopted”.