60% of diabetics have uncontrolled BP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six out of ten diabetes patients suffer from uncontrolled blood pressure, says a study conducted by Amrita Hospital in Kochi. It further reports that three out of these six diabetics have no prior history of hypertension. The incidence of retinopathy, peripheral neuropathy and peripheral arterial disease of the lower limb is much higher among diabetics who struggle with uncontrolled blood pressure. The study was conducted on more than 3,000 patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Dr Aswathy S, professor, Department of Community Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, who spearheaded the study, said after analysing the data, it came to light that diabetics over 60 years of age, who have had the disease for more than 11 years and are obese or overweight are more vulnerable to uncontrolled blood pressure.

“It is imperative that patients and healthcare professionals be made aware of the need to monitor and control BP. This can help address diabetes-related complications like peripheral neuropathy, peripheral arterial disease, and retinopathy. High BP is also a traditional cardiovascular risk factor,” said Dr Aswathy.

The study was conducted in the Ernakulam district and published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Public Health’ to find the prevalence rate of uncontrolled blood pressure among diabetes patients.

“The occurrence of high BP and diabetes hastens the development of complications in the small (micro) and large (macrovascular) blood vessels, leading to illnesses like retinopathy, neuropathy and peripheral arterial disease. Their combined effect can affect the health of diabetic patients,” she said.

In diabetics, co-existing hypertension can triple the risk of coronary artery disease (CAD), double the total mortality and stroke risk, and be responsible for up to 75% of all cardiovascular ailments.India has more than 200 million hypertensive individuals. And yet, it is often remains undiagnosed among people with diabetes. Reducing BP has proven to be beneficial in reducing complications associated with diabetes, including heart failure.

Among people with diabetes, antihypertensive therapy should be initiated when BP is equal to 140/90 mmHg. The target BP should be below 140/90 mmHg. “But these levels are almost impossible to achieve among diabetes patients. There is a regular need for BP screening among people with diabetes,” said Dr Aswathy.