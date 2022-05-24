French delegation visits Kufos

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A delegation from the French Embassy in India visited Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and held talks with varsity authorities on Monday. The delegation included Consul General of France Catherine Suard, Attaché for Science and Higher Education François-Xavier Mortreuil, deputy attache Dr Anupama Ambika and France campus manager Sabari Kishore. The team held talks with Vice-Chancellor K Riji John on cooperation with various French universities. The team also visited the hatcheries and instructional farms of Kufos.