Man who bought four stolen Bullet bikes held

The police have arrested a Tamil Nadu native who allegedly bought four stolen Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from Kochi.

24th May 2022

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a Tamil Nadu native who allegedly bought four stolen Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from Kochi. The arrested person, Damodhar, 30, is a resident of Thandarampattu in Thiruvannamalai district.

The case pertains to the theft of four Bullets from various parts of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery over the past two months. Last week, the police arrested Fort Kochi residents Shiras alias Siraj and his accomplice Rinshad P who stole motorcycles from Kochi and sold them to Damodhar in Tamil Nadu.

“We have recovered all the bikes stolen by the duo. Damodhar admitted that he purchased bikes from Shiras for a price of `16,000-`20,000. Some of the stolen bikes were sold to other persons and some were given for daily rent. Shiras used fake numbers to sell or rent out bikes in Tamil Nadu,” said V G Ravindranath, assistant commissioner of police, Mattanchery. The police also suspect the involvement of a middleman. 

