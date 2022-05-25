STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to give reward for tip-off about child labour

According to police officials, several underaged persons using fake identity proofs are working in factories and restaurants in Ernakulam district.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The women and child development (WCD) department has allocated a fund to give a reward of Rs 2,500 each to persons providing information regarding child labour in the state. A government order in this regard issued on May 18 approved setting aside Rs 2.02 lakh for 2022-23 to give rewards to the informers. As per the order, though the number of child labour incidents is low, it has come to know that children from other states accompanied by other workers or through agents are brought to Kerala for work. “To curtail such practices, the cooperation of the public is vital,” the government order stated.

According to police officials, several underaged persons using fake identity proofs are working in factories and restaurants in Ernakulam district. “There is a strict direction to employers not to employ any children. However, there have been incidents in which minor boys are brought to the state with fake documents. It is hard to identify whether someone is a minor. But we check documents including age proof when any information about employing minors is received. Apart from the police, the labour department also carries out checks in this regard,” an official of Perumbavoor police station said.

The department has also set aside funds for other major welfare projects for women and children in the state. The department has earmarked Rs 2.44 crore for the Kaval project. The project is implemented with technical support from the department of psychiatric social work of NIMHANS, Bengaluru. The project ensures the rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law. As part of the project, vulnerable children who involve in anti-social activities are identified and given holistic care through psychosocial intervention. 

