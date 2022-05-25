Smells like clown spirit   

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As you enter Nilam, One Little Earth in Tripunithura, the ongoing clowning workshop welcomes you and it is surreal. The space is free of inhibitions, encompassing a certain sense of absurdity and ridiculousness, yet juggling with familiarity in its environment. Six-odd participants on a journey to discover and explore their ‘inner clown’ were present at the workshop.

Ajithlal Sivalal, an actor, clown, theatre-maker and facilitator of the five-day clowning workshop organised by Rasa Theatre Collective in collaboration with Space of Act Theatre Collective, is on a mission to bring out playful, free-spirited and enthusiastic spirit within everyone.

“During the journey into the world of clowning, you will find a safe space to free your imagination which can even reveal the silliest version of you,” shares Ajithlal, a native of Karunagappally in Kollam district.

Since college, Ajithlal was interested in drama and theatre which prompted him to study it at the National School of Drama in Bengaluru. He completed his PhD in Theatre Arts from the School of Drama in Thrissur in 2017. “However, I was initiated to clowning while rehearsing for ‘The Threepenny Opera’, a Bertolt Brecht play, which inspired me to explore my abilities through clowning,” he says.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Rahul Thomas and Sidharth Varma, the founders of Rasa Theatre Collective, shared their interest in organising an online clowning workshop. Ajithlal readily agreed. “Though online clowning workshops have their limitations, the workshop made me confident enough to explore such workshop opportunities and reach out to more people,” says the actor.

For his debut offline clowning workshop, Ajithlal is creating a Clown space as the first task for his participants. It is a space for sharing and playing. “Clowning is an act of sharing and transformation. The workshop is for anyone who wishes to unburden themselves from mundane lives full of rules and responsibilities. It is especially beneficial for me as it helps me explore my acting skills,” he says.

Collective act

The most fun part about the workshop is how it holds group dynamic exercises, where participants explore and experience elements of sharing. As soon as they are inducted, each participant is introduced to the elements of clowning. The excitement doubles when each gets a red nose and is asked to choose their props for an act. The themes are picked by Ajithlal and the act is left to evolve around the props and including the audience.

The workshop is not highly structured, but the clowning artist says it will include body movement exercises on self-acceptance. “It will be a process of learning and unlearning. Clowning is not very popular in Kerala unlike in cities like Bengaluru. My first clowning workshop was held in Bengaluru for the kids and the two-day workshop focused on engaging children in fun activities using clowning techniques. Since children have immense imagination, it’s easier for them to express themselves freely. However, adults let their intelligence rule their imagination. The five-day workshop will help them explore their imagination by shunning their inhibitions,” he says.The actor is currently on a mission to popularise the art of clowning in more cities in the state and is also working as a casting director.