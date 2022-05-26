STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A blast from smallpox past

Germany confirmed its first case of the rare virus on May 20, followed by the UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Sweden.

Published: 26th May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to monkeypox. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With The UAE, Austria, Slovenia and the Czech Republic registering their first cases of monkeypox, a rare viral illness which had its base in Africa, the virus has now spread to about 19 countries.

Germany confirmed its first case of the rare virus on May 20, followed by the UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Sweden. The first case of monkeypox was reported in the UK on May 7. There are currently over 200 outside Africa. With the Gulf reporting the first case of the viral zoonotic disease, experts fear that many of the cases are going unnoticed. Though no case of monkeypox has been reported in India till now, the health ministry is on high alert.

How prepared is Kerala?

Health Minister Veena George said in a press note that all district medical offices in the state have been warned about monkeypox. However, Ernakulam DMO Jayasree V said the government was yet to communicate a “concrete plan”. 

Meanwhile, a health department official said, “We have received guidelines on monkeypox from the Union ministry of health. We have alerted all the medical officers regarding this.”  

Symptoms
Similar to smallpox, but less severe
Fever
Headache
Muscular pain
Tiredness 
Lymph node swelling 
Has a 7-14 day incubation period

Origin
Monkeypox was initially found in 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in groups of monkeys kept for research, thus the name. First human case was discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970

Transmission
The virus is transmitted when a person comes into contact with the monkeypox virus from an animal, a human, or contaminated objects. The virus enters the body through damaged skin, the respiratory tract, or mucous membranes (even if they are not apparent) (eyes, nose, or mouth). Bite or scratch, bush meat processing, direct contact with bodily fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated bedding, are all possible methods of animal-to-human transmission. Large respiratory droplets are assumed to be the primary mode of human-to-human transmission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smallpox monkeypox Kerala
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp