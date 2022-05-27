STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old girl forced to send nude photo for Rs 2,000, blackmailed   

The probe into a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a 15-year-old girl has given police a rude shock.

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe into a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a 15-year-old girl has given police a rude shock. They have found that the girl, who belongs to the SC/ST community, was forced to send her nude picture to the accused in exchange for Rs 2,000 she sought from him. Later, the 24-year-old accused tried to force her into a physical relationship, threatening to make the picture public if she refused. The incident took place i n March and the girl approached the police with a complaint on April 4.

“This is the second such case against the accused, Basil V of Thrikkariyoor in Nellikuzhi here. He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said a police officer. The North Paravoor police have registered the latest case against him, said the officer. “In the first case too, Basil had targeted a minor girl from the SC/ST community by offering her money when he learnt she needed it. The Kothamangalam police registered the case,” said the officer.

The victim in the latest case told the police that she got acquainted with Basil through her friend. When he found that the girl needed money, Basil offered it but demanded that she sent a nude photograph of hers, she told the police.

“Basil gave Rs 2,000 to the girl after she sent him the picture through WhatsApp. Later, he contacted her expressing his intention for a physical relationship. When the girl refused, Basil demanded the money back and threatened to publish her photograph if she failed,” said an officer.

The police have collected the girl’s statement under CrPC Section 164. “A detailed investigation is on,” said the officer, adding that Additional District and Sessions Judge K Soman dismissed Basil’s bail plea that he had filed recently

